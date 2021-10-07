Flagship Fund Micro-Grants now available in the City of Erie

Applications are now open for small businesses to apply for the total $25,000 Flagship Fund Micro-Grants.

According to the City of Erie Business Development department, the Flagship Fund will help small businesses in Erie to pay for marketing, equipment, remodeling, and other needs.

Locally owned businesses within the city limits with 25 or fewer employees are eligible to apply.

The deadline is October 29th.

