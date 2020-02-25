Micro-grants for small local businesses

A newer downtown small business was recognized for their efforts this afternoon.

Andora’s Bubble Tea on West 5th and State Street was awarded a grant. The grant was presented by the Flagship Fund of the City of Erie.

The Flagship Fund is a micro-grant program that recognizes small business in the area. Andora’s Bubble Tea was given over $2,000 in grant money.

“We’re happy to be able to support the small business in the city and this was the latest example of it,” said Chris Groner, City of Erie Director of Economic and Community Development.

The grant money will be used to cover the remaining cost of security cameras for the shop.

Watch the full digital exclusive report here.