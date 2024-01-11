The cover designed to protect the U.S. Brig Niagara from winter weather remains in tatters as Erie braces for another round of high winds expected to hit the area on Friday.

In the player above, you can see the scene earlier on Thursday of the damage to the brig’s cover that left portions of the ship exposed to the elements.

Ginny Sivak, the site administrator, said they are busy trying to address the situation ahead of Friday’s expected high winds.

“This is heartbreaking because so much love and care has gone into the ship by a lot of people that are volunteers, and we’re not able to do any work over there. They’ve shut down the winter maintenance. They have no crew hired, no professional crew that can oversee things,” said Sivak.

Meanwhile, a smaller boat known as a cutter, which was reportedly blown into the water during Tuesday’s high winds, has been pulled from the water and secured to a trailer on site.