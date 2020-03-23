Flagship Niagara delaying sailing season for U.S. Brig Niagara

Bad news for the Flagship Niagara and it’s many fans. The Flagship Niagara league announced today that it will delay the sailing season for the U.S. Brig Niagara until August.

The league’s concerns about controlling the spread of coronavirus also factored in on their decision to cancel Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland in April as planned.

The league says nothing is more critical to the league than the health and safety of our staff, crew and visitors.

The current plan is to keep the Lettie G. Howard fully operational this sailing season.

The league may delay the start of the Lettie’s sailing season depending on the state of things in May.