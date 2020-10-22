Flagship Niagara League announces virtual three nautical mile, socially-distanced walk/run

The Flagship Niagara League has announced they will be holding “League for the League,” a virtual three nautical mile, socially-distanced walk/run.

A league is three nautical miles or approximately 5.6 kilometers. “League for the League” is a 5.6 kilometer (league) virtual walk/run that you can take part in on your own time up until November 15th.

Registration is $18.13, with proceeds going to support the Flagship Niagara League during the continued closure of the Erie Maritime Museum.

Participants will receive a themed T-shirt, “3NM” race decal and congratulatory note signed by King Neptune. Registrants may also opt to participate in the “Barnacle” division, and receive a shirt, note, and decal without running.

“Since we can’t sail this year, we’re happy to get outside and get active any way we can,” said FNL Executive Director Billy Sabatini. “I can’t wait to tie on my running shoes, and I hope to see all of our friends and supporters out on the sidewalk.”

For details and to register visit https://sailfnl.org/.