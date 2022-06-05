Folks from around the region took part in the 10th annual Mariners Ball Fundraiser.

The event was hosted by the Flagship Niagara League.

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy some dancing, cocktails, and even a live and silent auction.

This was the first event held in three years for the organization due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said that they were grateful to be back enjoying a night on the bay.

“We use the money that we raised tonight to support these ships and support this museum here. We are just so thankful for all of the support that everybody in Erie has given us,” said Captain William Sabatini, Flagship Niagara League.

Our very own Sean Lafferty served as the emcee for this event.