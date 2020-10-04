Flagship Niagara League reaches fundraising goal with the “Don’t Give Up Your Ship” campaign

The Erie community is giving a helping hand to the Flagship Niagara League.

The “Don’t Give Up Your Ship” fundraising campaign was launched in early July and has raised more than $180,000.

More than $67,000 in donations to the Flagship Niagara were received during Erie Gives Day.

The donations are expected to help with maintenance and labor costs.

The executive director of the Flagship Niagara League said that the support will go a long way.

“The people are willing to donate their time, money and energy. That needs to happen. It’s really been inspiring during a time that really isn’t inspiring,” said Billy Sabatini, Executive Director of the Flagship Niagara League.

The “Don’t Give Up Your Ship” campaign will continue through October 11th.