The 10th annual Mariners Ball Fundraiser is just around the corner.

On Saturday June 4th, the Flagship Niagara League will host the 2022 Mariners Ball.

The money from this fundraiser will go towards funding for the Flagship’s sailing programs for the season.

This event will be a black tie and evening gown attire and will include food, dancing, and a fireworks display.

“We have approximately 400-500 people who will come down here wearing all of their nice clothes and just really just support what we do here with the ships and with the museums,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director and Fleet Captain of Flagship Niagara League.

Click here to purchase tickets to this event.