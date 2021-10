The Flagship Niagara will soon head to Cleveland for repairs.

On October 4th, the ship was out sailing in the bay after two years of being docked.

Captain William Sabatini said that they went out into the lake to test the engines and other safety items.

For now the Niagara is docked outside the Maritime Museum.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists