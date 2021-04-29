Flagship Niagara will remain docked this summer amid pandemic

An Erie attraction is being docked by the pandemic for the second consecutive summer.

The Flagship Niagara was expected to be back in the water this summer, but the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission says that will not be happening.

External Affairs Director Howard Polland says the Niagara will stay docked this summer due to the challenges of operating the ship, in accordance with CDC and DOH guidelines.

The Flagship Niagara League’s Board President says their focus is getting the Niagara back in the water by the fall of 2021.

“To get back to the negotiating table and talk to PHMC about the urgency of getting that maintenance taken care of so that we can get all of our certificates up to date so that the Niagara can sail. If we are successful in doing that, fairly quickly, we might actually see her on the lake in the fall,” said Nick Scott, Flagship Niagara League Board President.

There is no set date for when the Niagara will be able to set sail with visitors on board.