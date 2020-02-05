Flagship Opportunity Zone recognized by Forbes as grand prize winner for Opportunity Zones Challenge

The City of Erie is getting major recognition from Forbes Magazine.

The Erie Regional Chamber has announced the Flagship Opportunity Zone has been recognized as a grand prize winner for the Forbes OZ Catalyst Challenge.

The award recognizes the Flagship Opportunity Zone as a market leader for capitalizing on the federal legislation, marking Erie as the first city in the country to launch an investment plan.

Forbes also cites their partnership with the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC).

Forbes recently listed the top 20 Opportunity Zone Catalysts, which include Erie, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and the state of Colorado.

“Opportunity Zones provide incredible possibilities for U. S. cities,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie. “We are excited to be taking the lead on investing private dollars for social impact within the city. As Mayor of Erie, my top priority is to eliminate racism and prejudice so that every individual is accepted and valued for the unique talents that each possesses. Our community is committed to carrying this out through the Flagship Opportunity Zone Guiding Principles.”

The Flagship Opportunity Zone Development Company was created by the Erie Regional Chamber to cultivate and promote impactful projects in Erie.