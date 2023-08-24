A commercial fire spread in a hurry Thursday evening at a Mill Village saw lumber company.

Companies were called out to Shetler Lumber Company just before 5 p.m.; when they arrived on scene, a sawdust hopper was on fire. First responders on the scene said the majority of the hopper had collapsed and was extending to a larger building next to it.

After knocking the main fire down, crews continued to dig up the saw dust pile, as they said embers still burned unevenly deep within the dense mound.

The Chief of Kuhl Hose Fire Company told us nobody was injured, but due to the nature of this fire, they had to monitor the spread closely.

“That sawdust piles up almost like at a barn when they have a silo. All of that material is packed in nice and tight. When you start to move it, The part that has the air burns as soon as we start moving, then that catches fire and then it burns underneath. It’ll burn for a long time if we don’t pull it apart,” said Don Erbin jr., chief of Kuhl Hose Co.

Chief Erbin said fires at sawmills and lumber yards like this one aren’t entirely uncommon due to the sheer amount of dry, and flammable materials here and because of the potential to spread quickly.