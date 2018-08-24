Flashback Friday - 1998, Cult Classic Movies
When a movie reaches the status of a cult classic, people start paying attention.
Our 'Flashback Friday' segment is all about a small but significant chunk of one classic film that helps tell the story of how a cult film is born.
It's tonight's Flashback Friday.
More Stories
-
The Erie Humane Society hosts it's first Mutts at the movies. The…
-
Each year, The annual Zabawa Festival brings Polish heritage to…
-
We're learning more about the Conneaut, Ohio man who was killed…