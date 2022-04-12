(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a suspect wanted for indecent exposure.

According to a PSP news release, a white male in a black minivan pulled up to a 16-year-old female. The male had the female come to the window.

The male allegedly had his pants down and exposed himself.

The female was carrying pepper spray and sprayed the male in the face. He fled westbound on Church Road.

The incident occurred at about 2:35 p.m. on April 9 on Church Road in Bloomfield Township (Crawford County).

Anyone with information can contact PSP Corry.