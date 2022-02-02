Flights cancelled at Erie International Airport ahead of winter storm

Some flights have already been cancelled at Erie International Airport due to the winter storm heading our way.

According to Derek Martin, the Executive Director of Erie International Airport, 3,000 flights have been cancelled nationwide for Wednesday and Thursday because of the expected storm.

At Erie International, United and American Airlines have cancelled flights for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning.