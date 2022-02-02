Flights cancelled at Erie International Airport ahead of winter storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some flights have already been cancelled at Erie International Airport due to the winter storm heading our way.

According to Derek Martin, the Executive Director of Erie International Airport, 3,000 flights have been cancelled nationwide for Wednesday and Thursday because of the expected storm.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

At Erie International, United and American Airlines have cancelled flights for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News