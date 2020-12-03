Flo Fabrizio Ice Center sees decreasing attendance with several tournaments canceled

Attendance has been down at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center with tournaments being canceled.

Since March, skaters have been free to make their way to the center and a majority of the procedures have stayed the same when it comes to rentals.

All COVID-19 mitigation efforts have been implemented at the center.

Back in September, attendance had picked up with teams from New York renting the center.

There are also public skating and lessons taking place this year.

“We lost something like tournaments that were scheduled. At this point, it doesn’t look like they’ll be played. This does provide some cash flow for us during the winter.” said Scott Mitchell.

Public skating takes place on Friday nights, as well as Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2:00 p.m.