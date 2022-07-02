The Flo Fabrizio Ice Center “thawed out” on Saturday and welcomed local artisan vendors to the Glenwood Flea Market.

On July 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. people of all ages were invited to browse through a fusion of local artisan vendors to your average flea market sales with products spanning from unique creations, hand-poured candles, loads of books, and second-hand treasures.

An organizer from the Erie Zoo, who is sponsoring the event, spoke about their efforts to utilize the ice center more throughout the summer.

“As many people know this is usually the ice rink, but what do we do when there is no ice here? So we are trying to find new and innovative ways to make this space work during the summer in our offseason. So we’re hosting things like Glenwood Flea,” said Kylie Kaspick, Marketing and Events Assistant at Erie Zoo.

Admission is only one dollar per person. All of the proceeds go towards the Erie Zoo.

Three more flea markets have been planned this summer for July 23, August 13, and August 27.