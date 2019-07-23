Flood clean up is underway in Crawford County

Flood cleanup is underway for many Titusville residents. The majority of the damage was caused by the major rainfall that happened overnight Friday into Saturday.

Some residents even had to be rescued from the rising waters. As clean up is now in full force, and one person is lending some advice.

“Be careful on what they do, just because of the glass and stuff. I mean whatever washes up from the creek you never know what you’re going to find there, could be glass or giant pieces of wood, be careful,” said Shalyn Kelsey, Titusville resident.

Residents expressed that this is some of the worst flooding they’ve seen since the major flooding that happened in 2014. There were a few lane closures due to the flooding over the weekend, however it appears that all roads are now open.