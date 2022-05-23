(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Flood damage has closed a road in Warren County.

According to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the closure is on Scott’s Crossing Road (Route 4001) beginning at the intersection with Route 426 to the intersection with Route 6. The damage occurred when a culvert was dislodged during this past weekend’s storms.

PennDOT said repair work would begin later Monday, May 23.

A detour will see motorists using Route 6 and Route 426 in Warren and Erie Counties.

To see the conditions of roadways in Pennsylvania, go to the PennDOT website.