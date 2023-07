Various Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories are in effect for all of Crawford County and a portion of southern Warren County (Outlined in red).

Storms have weakened below severe limits, but between one and three inches of rain have fallen.

The severe thunderstorm watch for Erie and Crawford will expire at 8PM. Further showers and storms are likely later Friday night into Saturday morning.

We’ll monitor and pass along another weather information or warnings, should things become severe.