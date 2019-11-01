Flooding and downed trees close Presque Isle State Park until further notice

1  of  2
It has been a rough 20 hours or so after a storm blew through the area, bringing down trees and power lines.

Presque Isle State Park is currently closed due to damage.

According to a ranger at the park, at least 10 trees are down in the park. One tree damaged the Shelter 1 building and another is blocking part of the roadway.

At least 20 workers are at the park cleaning up, some from outside the park staff.

There is also flooding reported in various areas, some of the worst in the duck pond crossover area.

Clean up efforts will continue throughout the day and the hope is the park can reopen sometime this weekend.

