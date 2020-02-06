Florida Highway Patrol officer from Warren County killed in line of duty

Investigators in Florida are still working to determine why a Florida Highway Patrol officer originally from Warren County was killed in a roadway shooting.

Those investigators from Martin County, Florida, have identified the officer as Joseph Bullock, who has been with the FHP for 24 years. Investigators say that Bullock pulled over to help a disabled motorist shortly after 10a.m. Wednesday morning along Interstate 95 between High Meadow Road and Martin Highway in Palm City.

For a yet-to-be released reason, a person in the car shot and killed Bullock.

That suspect was then shot and killed by another police officer who happened by.

A spokesperson with the Sheffield Middle-High School confirming to JET 24 Action News that Bullock lived in Warren County before moving to Florida in the 10th grade.