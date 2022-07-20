A portion of Flower Road (Route 4008) and the Flower Road entrance to the Erie County Technical School will reportedly reopen to traffic on July 22.

The roadway is currently closed as construction on a five-leg roundabout continues in several phases.

Work on this roundabout includes milling, paving, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, environmental mitigation, lighting, vegetation replacement, and pavement markings.

All five legs of the intersection will remain open to traffic for approximately one week before PennDOT implements the next detour.

Additional short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will be needed throughout the project.

PennDOT is urging motorists to slow down when driving in the work zones.

Drivers should also be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and pay attention to the signs and flaggers.

Information on the Oliver Road Roundabout Project can be found here.