Flower shortage: Buy Mother’s Day flowers soon as prices and demand are on the rise due to the pandemic

Mother’s Day weekend is fast approaching and the pandemic is causing some issues for a local flower shop as they prep for one of the busiest times of the year.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Peach Street with more.

Mother’s Day is only a few days away and flowers might pop in your mind as a go to gift for your mom, but for Larese Floral Design says they are facing some challenges due to the pandemic.

“This has been one of the busiest weeks of the year,” said Carl Larese, owner, Larese Floral Design.

Dozens of flowers fill Larese’s Floral Design on Peach Street before Mother’s Day weekend — one of the busiest holidays for flower shops.

“It’s been pretty steady for probably the past 10 days or so. I know when I came in this morning, our computer printer, there was a ton of orders on it. So I’m assuming that’s going to be pretty steady all day long,” said Larese.

Not everything is popping up like roses as the pandemic is causing challenges that Carl has never seen in his past 40 years in the flower industry.

One of the many challenges Carl is facing is keeping employees…. But his biggest challenge has been finding common flowers like carnations and roses.

“Because of covid and the growing season of all these flowers from months and months ago, a lot of flowers aren’t available to us like they normally are. And the ones that are available to us are at a much higher premium,” said Larese.

When it comes to picking flowers for your mom, Carl says to go with a nice mixed arrangement of flowers.

“Which will work out better for us to because then we have a broader range of flowers that we can choose from,” said Larese.

Carl says he should be okay to complete all his orders for Mother’s Day this coming weekend.