Flowers delivered to local moms at LECOM Senior Living Center

Four area florists are working to make Mother’s Day brighter for moms at the LECOM Senior Living Center.

They are doing so with the delivery of 12 dozen lilies and the vases needed to hold them. These moms have been prevented from seeing family members due to visitor restrictions in place at all senior living centers.

These flowers are arriving at the perfect time.

“This little bit of sunshine from these wonderful flowers is just going to spread that wonderful feeling and that love that the community is really sharing right now.” said Sholin Montgomery.