Flu cases continue to rise in Erie County

The number of flu cases continue to rise significantly in Erie County.

Over the past week, 304 new cases of the flu have been reported by the Erie County Department of Health. There are 1,664 new cases that have been reported since last fall.

In the county, there have been only 14 hospitalizations, which is half the amount from the 2019 flu season.

This year’s strain is primarily Type B, which has been reported in people 18 years or younger and includes less severe symptoms than Type A.

As always, the Erie County Department of Health wants to remind you it’s not too late to get your vaccine.