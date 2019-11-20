Flu cases in the county rising

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

According to the Erie County Department of Health , the number of flu cases in the county is slowing going up.

The Director of Nursing for the Department of Health says there has been 11 cases reported since last Saturday.

The Department of Health checks the number of cases each week,

According to the Center for Disease Control, the number of cases across Pennsylvania are sporadic.

“The best weapon in our arsenal to protect ourselves from flu is still the flu vaccine. It’s not 100% effective, but it still gives protection even if it doesn’t totally protect everyone,” said Charlotte Berringer, Department of Health.

Berringer says the flu vaccine is plentiful this year and it’s available through public and private health providers.