(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Erie, however flu cases are on the rise.

Doctors in the area are seeing an uptick in flu cases amid COVID cases and hospitalizations declining.

Physicians at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital recalled that the majority of cases they experienced are less severe. They attributed the manageable symptoms to the flu vaccine as it works to lessen the severity of the virus.

Doctors at one local hospital share wellness tips to help Erie residents remain healthy during the case increase.

“Make sure to keep your distance from folks who might be ill, make sure you cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, make sure you have good hand hygiene. This means washing your hands and cleaning them regularly and try not to touch your face and mouth,” said Jestin Carlson, Emergency Physician at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

It is also recommended to get your flu vaccine to combat contracting the virus.