Although the coronavirus has yet to reach Erie County, people are still being infected by the flu.

The health department is reporting that there was a flu related death in Erie County last week.

There has been a drop in the amount of flu cases over the last week, however, there has also been a switch in the type of flu people are being seen for.

It is shown that Type A is more prominent now, which could mean more hospital visits for people depending on the severity of their symptoms.