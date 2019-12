Flu numbers are up within the area.

The Erie County Health Department states that there have been at least 61 flu B cases and 81 flu A cases.

Last week, there were four hospitalizations in the county due to flu A.

As for what age groups are being most effected by this, they range from children ages 0 to 4-years-old and adults from 25 to 49.

There have not been any flu related deaths so far this season.