Flu Phone-A-Thon taking place on JET 24 on August 18th

We see and hear so much about the rising cases of COVID-19 it’s easy to forget that flu season is coming.

Now more than ever, you should seriously consider getting your flu shot.

JET 24 along with LECOM Health Institute for Successful Aging presents our annual Flu Phone A Thon.

It’s happening on August 18th here on JET 24 Action News from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

We invite you to call in to our panel of health experts with all of your questions about the flu vaccine and what you can do to not let the flu bug you.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists