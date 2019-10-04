Flu season is here and doctors are encouraging you to get your flu shot

Flu season is here and doctors are encouraging people to get their flu shots.

According to the CDC, flu viruses are most common in the fall and winter months.

Flu activity often begins to increase in October and peaks between December and February.

A doctor from Saint Vincent Hospital says the best time to get the flu shot is between now and the end of October.

She added the vaccination is expected to last throughout the season.

“Well, there are many different flu shots available. There was a time when the internasal flu vaccination, which is not a shot, was recommended. They have now gone back to say it’s okay to use that vaccine. If you do not like shots, that’s one alternative,” said Nancy Wiessbach, Saint Vincent Hospital.

Doctor Weissbach says last year’s flu vaccine was 47% effective and that is a benefit for people.