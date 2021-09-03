Flu season is upon us! LECOM holding flu vaccine clinic at Zem Zem Shrine Club

It may seem early, but it’s already time to start thinking about fighting against the flu.

LECOM Institute for Successful Aging is holding a flu vaccine kick off event Friday.

Flu season is right around the corner and LECOM Health is holding its first of over 50 vaccination clinics in September and October.

The flu clinic begins at 9 a.m. Friday. The public is encouraged to come get their flu shot at the Zem Zem Shrine Club, inside the ballroom.

Anyone 9 and up can get the vaccine.

A pharmacist at LECOM explains some of the mild symptoms you may experience when getting the flu shot.

“The flu shot, like any shot, you’re probably going to have a sore arm for a couple days. But other than that, really all that is expected is mild headache, mild fever and maybe some body aches. Anything more than that definitely let your doctor know right away,” said Tina Schuler, pharmacist, LECOM Pharmacist, LECOM.

Friday is one of 50 vaccination clinics hosted by LECOM Health in September and October.

“This year, it’s more important then ever to make sure you are getting your flu shot and your covid shot. Both illnesses can put you in the hospital and we want to make sure that we keep everybody safe, healthy and out of the hospital for both those two diseases,” said Schuler.

To talk to us more about the clinic and the importance of the flu shot is Director of Operations at LECOM Institute for Successful Aging Jamie Babiak.

Again, this flu clinic starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3rd.

There is no need for an appointment. All you need is your health insurance card and your ID.

