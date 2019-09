Crazy Monkey Inc announced on their Facebook page that a new inflatable park is coming to Erie.

Flying Monkey Inflata-Park will be coming to the East Side of Erie within the next few months.

The inflata-park will be located at 3515 McClelland Avenue and will be around 10,000 square feet of fun for kids.

The City of Erie provided low interest financing for the project.

Visit Crazy Monkey's Facebook Page for more information.