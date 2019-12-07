Flying Monkey Inflatable Park holds grad opening

The first inflata-park in Erie is officially open for business.

Flying Monkey Inflatable Park celebrating their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony today. The 10,000 square foot inflata-park offers something for all ages, including adults.

It took the owner five months to design and manufacture the park. Assembling and inflating the park only took three days to complete.

“It’s all inflatable, it’s fun, it’s safe. We have 10 different attractions that you can do in here.” said Daniel Thompson, the owner of Flying Monkey.

The park is open year round from Tuesday thru Thursday