A former teacher and coach is sentenced to prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.

Gregory Mancini will serve 114 months in jail, along with 15 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Mancini traveled to Georgia in 2018 to have illicit sexual conduct with a 13-year old boy.

He was taken into custody and admitted he had engaged in sexual talk with the minor and he had crossed the line.

Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Mancini who is currently in the Erie County Prison.