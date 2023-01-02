Light winds and high humidity has created some fog in the region. Some of the fog will be dense, including the lake shore areas. Take care traveling today and use your low beams when traveling through any fog. On the good side, temperatures warm enough that no black ice will be around. Get the latest updates at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2Go app.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now