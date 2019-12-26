Foggy windows cause crash on Elmwood Avenue

Another driver started her Christmas by meeting an officer and filing a report. This early morning accident took place on Elmwood Avenue.

The driver, who was not badly injured, telling Erie Police that she couldn’t see through her fogged up window and wound up slamming into a parked car, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Police want to use a case as a reminder, that not only do you need to clear snow from your vehicle, you must also allow enough time to make sure the windows are clear.