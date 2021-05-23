Folks get a head start on their summer plans while hitting the beaches and trails at Presque Isle

It’s a beautiful day here in Erie.

Many folks got a head start on their summer plans while hitting the beaches and trails at Presque Isle.

As we have stated in our Presque Isle 100 series, it’s definitely worth the travel.

One family came to Presque Isle all the way from Altoona to enjoy a family get away.

“Its fun being out here with my family and like enjoy coming down here and playing and swimming,” said Zoey Posiowaych, Erie Visitor.

“We just got here. It’s a really nice day. It’s just very windy so it wasn’t as bad as windy as it was yesterday. We are enjoying it. The last night before we head home,” said Emily Posiowaych, Erie Visitor.

Zoey said it was nice, but the water can be a little cold due to the weather.