Folks head to Waldameer and Presque Isle State Park during holiday weekend

As the pandemic continues to cancel plans for people, many folks head over to Presque Isle State Park.

Other people are enjoying the rides over at Waldameer. Here is more on how people are celebrating the Fourth of July.

The president of Waldameer said on July 3rd that about 1,500 people visited the park on opening day.

The park president added that he expects a similar amount of visitors for the rest of the holiday weekend.

With no concerts, fireworks or large Fourth of July gatherings, many people are visiting local parks and attractions to celebrate the holiday.

One family decided to visit Presque Isle State Park.

“To kind of get away, we usually go to North Park and it’s close to us in the North Hills of Pittsburgh, but since it was the Fourth of July we decided we wanted to go a little further away,” said Bret Cunningham, Presque Isle Visitor.

Cunningham’s wife Kate said that since many events are canceled, an outdoor family trip would lift their spirits.

“A lot of normal things are canceled this weekend and our son is a big baseball player and that’s all been canceled for the weekend, so the change of scenery will do us all good,” said Kate Cunningham, Presque Isle Visitor.

The president of Waldameer said that though the park is open at half capacity, it adds a sense of normal for the community during the July fourth weekend.

“On any opening day we have a lot of hiccups we have to work through, but I think in general the people who came here were excited to be back doing something. In their mind that might be more normal and having fun and we have two new attractions that I think they really liked,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer.

A first time visitor of Waldameer said that he thought it would be something special to do with his father this holiday.

“It’s my first time here. It’s a great park, great experience. I’m here with my dad. We usually go to a lot of different amusement parks together to experience travel,” said Jordan Hagerman, Waldameer Park Visitor.

Many people we spoke to said that after their day at Waldameer or Presque Isle, they had plans for small outdoor gatherings such as family barbecues in order to keep the Fourth of July traditions while practicing social distancing.