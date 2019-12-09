Follow the Star Christmas Tour continued in Erie

One of Erie’s favorite bands continued their annual Christmas tour.

Tennessee Backporch was over at Saint Gregory Church on Pearl Street for their “Follow The Star” Christmas tour. The band plays a mix of traditional and more upbeat songs.

“Its become a part of our lives, this is our eleventh year doing this, our family. but its kind of gratifying to hear people that come up and say that is is a family tradition for us.” said Chris Moore of Tennessee Backporch.

Backporch has been entertaining Erie audiences since 1980. If you missed the show, they have two more show dates.