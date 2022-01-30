Following visit to site of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, Governor Wolf emphasizes need to invest in infrastructure

On January 30th, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf re-emphasized the critical need to invest in Pennsylvania infrastructure following the continuing investigation of the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh.

At this time the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation on site of the bridge while being supported by PennDOT.

It was on January 28th that Governor Wolf was joined by President Joe Biden at the site of the bridge that had collapsed earlier that morning.

“Seeing the collapsed bridge and talking with the first responders on site was startling and it’s a miracle that there were no serious injuries or deaths. I am extremely grateful for our first responders and local officials, who ensured the public’s safety in the aftermath. The fact is, our aging infrastructure has been ignored for decades and that’s why I’m so grateful President Joe Biden joined us at the bridge collapse on Friday and that he shares my ongoing commitment to strengthening our roads and bridges. While the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go a long way to support our nation and our commonwealth, we must heed this collapse as a sign that we must take steps at the state level to prevent a future tragedy. The federal investments coming to Pennsylvania are significant, but they simply won’t fully fund our multi-billion-dollar infrastructure funding gap, which continues to grow. We must come together in bipartisan fashion to enact long-term funding solutions for our own infrastructure system,” said Governor Wolf.