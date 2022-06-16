More people are heading to local food banks as inflation continues to increase the cost of food and other essential needs.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the Second Harvest Food Bank with more.

The Second Harvest Food Bank has seen a 23% increase since the beginning of the year.

The increase in need comes with the increasing prices at the grocery store, and the food bank says they have also seen price hikes when buying in bulk.

The food bank is crucial, as it supplies all the food pantries, soup kitchens and other nonprofits.

To help the food bank there are three important things you can do:

donate monetary items

work with a local food pantry

volunteer your time

The executive director of the food bank says in times like this the food bank is even more important for the community.

“We’re seeing it when we’re buying in bulk quantities. It really is a challenge for us. But, these are the times that we need to step up, and we need to shine, and we need to make sure that we’re providing that same level of service. So we in turn look to the community to help us,” said Karen Seggi, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA.

Click here for more information on how to get involved with the Second Harvest Food Bank.