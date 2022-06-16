“Prices are higher and food stamps don’t go as far. The money doesn’t go as far,” said Connie Garrison, Volunteer at the Erie City Mission.

Garrison said high prices are impacting families in Erie neighborhoods. She added that the City Mission is there to help with free groceries.

“Places donate a lot and every day we give away food here until we run out,” Garrison said.

One representative from the City Mission said that as prices continue to rise, there’s a greater need for groceries and donors to continue to step up.

“Food costs have been going up, obviously, and we’ve had to source a lot of different places to get food inexpensively so we can continue to serve the same number of people. We also work with the Second Harvest Food Bank. There are a couple community partners that donate food to us regularly that we pick up, and all of it helps” said Darrell Smith, Erie City Mission COO.

One representative from the Second Harvest Food Bank said the organization supplies local food pantries and shelters like the City Mission. She said there’s a growing demand for food and produce in the region.

“We’ve all seen increases in food. We’ve gone to the grocery store and we’ve seen it. We’re seeing it when we’re buying in bulk quantities. It really is a challenge for us. But, these are the times that we need to step up, and we need to shine, and we need to make sure that we’re providing that same level of service. So we in turn look to the community to help us,” said Karen Seggi, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA.

Representatives at Second Harvest Food Bank said they accept monetary donations and they are always looking for volunteers.