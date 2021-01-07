Food pantry underway at First Presbyterian Church of Girard

One local food pantry is giving a helping hand.

The Christian Cupboard Food Pantry is donating food at the First Presbyterian Church of Girard.

Residents from Lake City and Girard will have the chance to pick up breakfast sandwiches, pizza, cereal and bread.

Food is picked up from the Second Harvest Food Bank once a month.

“People we hope they come. We can’t force people to come, but it’s here for them.” said Beverly Phillips, Director of the Christian Cupboard Food Pantry.

The next opportunity to pick up food will take place on January 28th.