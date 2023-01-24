Food supply issues during the pandemic were on the agenda for a gathering of the Erie Food Policy Advisory Council.

The Erie Food Systems Summit took place at PennWest Edinboro University Tuesday.

Community members who work with producing or distributing food were invited to this event.

The goal was to come up with strategies and develop plans to address food issues that arose during COVID and come up with action-oriented solutions.

The Erie County Department of Health brought about 100 community partners together from all over NWPA.