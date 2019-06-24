Food truck festival takes over downtown Erie

Food, fun and raising money for a good cause…that’s what the second annual Erie food truck festival is all about.

Upwards of 20 food trucks took to State Street between 12th and 14th streets this weekend. The idea for the festival is the brain-child of the owners of the Bourbon Barrel. The owners wanted to have a festival in their part of town. While the food is a big part of the event, they also had live music all day and into the night to wrap up the event.

All of the money raised at the event will go to Voices for Independence and the Erie P-A-L League.

“We do events like this because 90 percent are for charity. Voices for Independence is going to do well today,” said Tracy Wyner, owner of the Cluck Truck. “And thank God no rain.”