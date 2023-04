A “For Lease” sign has been placed outside a long-time establishment in downtown Erie.

According to the Molly Brannigan’s Facebook page, the sign was put up by the owners of the building.

This, as the business, located on state street, continues to work to repair damage following flooding from a burst pipe on the third floor back in December.

The post goes on to thank the community for their on-going support as they continue to repair that extensive water damage.