What was once a prominent Millcreek Township business is now being put up for sale.

The Bel-Aire Hotel was closed in October of 2021 and will apparently be staying that way.

The property on West 8th Street went into receivership last year and shut down in the fall.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the parent company of the court-appointed receiver stressed that they’re a management company and it’s the owner who has decided to sell.

That statement also indicated that the Bel-Aire is in need of significant investment to make it competitive.