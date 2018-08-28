For the 17th year, Olive Garden will give free meals to first responders...

Our first responders protect and serve us every day. And today, they are receiving a special “thank you” lunch, courtesy of The Olive Garden.

This Labor Day, all of Olive Garden’s more than 850 restaurants nationwide will embrace the brand’s Italian generosity and deliver and serve a free “thank you” lunch to a first responder organization in their community.

First responders will enjoy signature Italian dishes, like Fettuccine Alfredo and Spaghetti and Meatballs. And of course, every meal will include Olive Garden’s iconic salad and breadsticks.

This is the 17th consecutive year that Olive Garden restaurants have served those who serve us. Olive Garden has served more than 12,000 meals through this program since 2002.